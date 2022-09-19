Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,610,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the August 15th total of 6,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $196,425.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,035.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 387.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,072,760 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $40,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,540 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,365,036 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $125,773,000 after buying an additional 1,084,969 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,480,060 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $128,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,754 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 834,904 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $13,627,000 after acquiring an additional 456,913 shares during the period. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,505,000. Institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LEVI traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $17.76. 1,545,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,833,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $28.62.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on LEVI. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.27.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.