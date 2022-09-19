Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXXW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXXW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Lexaria Bioscience Stock Performance

Lexaria Bioscience stock remained flat at $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,439. Lexaria Bioscience has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $2.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.79.

