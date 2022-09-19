Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Short Interest Down 10.4% in August

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,140,000 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the August 15th total of 10,200,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.
Liberty Global Trading Down 0.7 %
Liberty Global stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.58. Liberty Global has a 12-month low of $19.18 and a 12-month high of $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 63.77%.
Insider Activity at Liberty Global
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Global
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBTYK. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,744,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter worth $417,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 113.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth $1,123,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.14% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have commented on LBTYK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Liberty Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th.
Liberty Global Company Profile
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Liberty Global (LBTYK)
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
- Upwork Shares Stumble into Bargain Territory
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
- Adobe Perfects the Art of the Faceplant for Investors
- Tax Credits are the Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.