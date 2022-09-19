Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Short Interest Down 10.4% in August

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,140,000 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the August 15th total of 10,200,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Liberty Global Trading Down 0.7 %

Liberty Global stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.58. Liberty Global has a 12-month low of $19.18 and a 12-month high of $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 63.77%.

Insider Activity at Liberty Global

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Global

In other news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 14,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $316,663.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,899.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $279,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,706.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 14,277 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $316,663.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,899.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,799 shares of company stock valued at $762,740.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBTYK. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,744,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter worth $417,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 113.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth $1,123,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on LBTYK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Liberty Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

