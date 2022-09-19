Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 381,400 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the August 15th total of 443,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 214,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of LILA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,628. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Liberty Latin America has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $14.03.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 0.9% during the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 442,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 406,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 27.2% in the first quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. now owns 21,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1,110.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 168,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 154,421 shares during the period. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter valued at $715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.08% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

