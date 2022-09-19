Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.00

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $31.55, with a volume of 432003 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.68.

Liberty Tax Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.49 million, a PE ratio of 50.29 and a beta of 0.48.

About Liberty Tax



Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

