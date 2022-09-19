LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.0% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,968,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 144,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,150,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the period. VERITY Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $475,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $356.98. 58,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,242,657. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $334.24 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $370.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.65.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

