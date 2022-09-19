LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,243 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 19.5% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $21,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 188,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,226,000 after buying an additional 70,935 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $473,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 29,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 3,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEF traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.37. The company had a trading volume of 125,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,617,366. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $97.99 and a 1 year high of $117.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.44.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

