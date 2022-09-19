LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the quarter. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares makes up 0.3% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNA. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $848,000. Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $2,266,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

TNA stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.06. The company had a trading volume of 94,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,769,473. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.75. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $114.31.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

