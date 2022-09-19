Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Shares Down 6.8%

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) traded down 6.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.03 and last traded at $2.05. 33,751 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,545,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LILM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lilium from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Lilium in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.77.

Lilium Stock Down 7.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average is $2.97.

Institutional Trading of Lilium

Lilium Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Lilium by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lilium by 29.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 7,723 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Lilium in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lilium in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Lilium by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 13,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

Read More

