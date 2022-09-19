Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Shares Down 6.8%

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) traded down 6.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.03 and last traded at $2.05. 33,751 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,545,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.
LILM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lilium from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Lilium in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.77.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average is $2.97.
Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.
