Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.60.

NYSE:LIN traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $282.77. The stock had a trading volume of 16,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,145. Linde plc has a one year low of $265.12 and a one year high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $140.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $291.09 and its 200-day moving average is $301.99.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

