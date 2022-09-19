Liquity USD Hits Market Capitalization of $173.90 Million (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Liquity USD has a total market cap of $173.90 million and $5.37 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Liquity USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00005262 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00120037 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005113 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005112 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.71 or 0.00857448 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Liquity USD Coin Profile

Liquity USD’s launch date was April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 168,969,223 coins. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Liquity USD’s official website is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Liquity USD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort."

