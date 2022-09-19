Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOB. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Live Oak Bancshares Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LOB opened at $34.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.53. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1 year low of $30.24 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.39.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $208.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.90 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 26.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 2.76%.

Insider Activity at Live Oak Bancshares

In related news, Director Diane Beth Glossman bought 2,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 64,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,523.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 26.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

See Also

