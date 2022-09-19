Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD) Short Interest Update

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 194,500 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the August 15th total of 220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Lucid Diagnostics by 29.2% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 46,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,543 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC grew its holdings in Lucid Diagnostics by 15.7% during the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 873,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 118,322 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $55,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Lucid Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 6.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LUCD. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Lucid Diagnostics to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.61.

Lucid Diagnostics Stock Down 9.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LUCD opened at $1.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.54. The stock has a market cap of $70.18 million and a P/E ratio of -1.18. Lucid Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $13.52.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lucid Diagnostics will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lucid Diagnostics Company Profile

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease, which is also known as chronic heartburn, acid reflux, or simply reflux, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, specifically highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

Featured Stories

