Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Earns “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LCID. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of 30.86.

LCID opened at 16.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 17.70 and its 200 day moving average price is 19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 7.59 and a quick ratio of 6.75. Lucid Group has a 12-month low of 13.25 and a 12-month high of 57.75.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported -0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.44 by 0.11. The business had revenue of 97.34 million during the quarter. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 1,030.53% and a negative return on equity of 34.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lucid Group will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Lucid Group by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in Lucid Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 88,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

