MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE:MEGI) Short Interest Update

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the August 15th total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Price Performance
NYSE:MEGI traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.43. The company had a trading volume of 64,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,303. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $20.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.10.
MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.1083 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. This is a positive change from MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund
MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Company Profile
The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (MEGI)
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
- Upwork Shares Stumble into Bargain Territory
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
Receive News & Ratings for MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.