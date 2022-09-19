MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE:MEGI) Short Interest Update

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the August 15th total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Price Performance

NYSE:MEGI traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.43. The company had a trading volume of 64,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,303. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $20.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.10.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.1083 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. This is a positive change from MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund during the first quarter valued at $198,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund in the second quarter valued at about $199,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.

