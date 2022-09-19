Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.77

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.77 and last traded at $15.77, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.77.

Man Wah Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average of $20.27.

Man Wah Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 4th were paid a $0.3831 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This is a boost from Man Wah’s previous dividend of $0.29. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%.

Man Wah Company Profile

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, wholesale, trading, and distribution of sofas and ancillary products in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments.

