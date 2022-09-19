Mandom (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.75

Mandom Co. (OTCMKTS:MDOMF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.75 and last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mandom from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th.
Mandom Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $567.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of -0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.88.
About Mandom
Mandom Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of cosmetics, perfumes, and quasi-drugs in Japan, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers a range of products, including men's everyday grooming products, as well as general fashion items, such as hair styling, skin care, and body care products; and hair coloring, scalp care, and face care products under the Gatsby and Lúcido brands.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mandom (MDOMF)
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
- Upwork Shares Stumble into Bargain Territory
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Mandom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.