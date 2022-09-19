Manning & Napier Group LLC Boosts Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 197.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,074 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.07% of MercadoLibre worth $23,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 550.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

MELI traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $917.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,147. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $600.68 and a 52-week high of $1,913.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $876.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $898.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.08 and a beta of 1.63.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. KGI Securities began coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $850.00 to $800.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,388.18.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

