Manning & Napier Group LLC Grows Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 178,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,383 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $24,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 475.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $183.94. The company had a trading volume of 76,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,753,772. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $405.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.98. The company has a market cap of $58.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.94 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.03 million. Research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,591,296.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $239,573.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,933.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,823 shares of company stock worth $859,968. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Snowflake from $120.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Snowflake from $192.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.94.

Snowflake Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.