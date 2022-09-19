Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 601,491 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 62.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 355,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 601,491 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.19% of Seagen worth $62,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Seagen in the second quarter worth $37,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Seagen by 256.6% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 88.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGEN traded down $3.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $138.70. 31,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,244. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.49 and a beta of 0.62. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.43 and a 52-week high of $192.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.86.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.77 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 41.61%. Seagen’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SGEN shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Seagen from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Guggenheim set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Seagen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.36.

In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $334,822.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,064,171.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 34,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $6,234,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,175,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $334,822.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,371 shares in the company, valued at $24,064,171.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,972 shares of company stock valued at $8,000,443 in the last quarter. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

