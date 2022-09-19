Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,870,000 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the August 15th total of 4,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.60.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth $636,001,000. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4,246.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,715,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630,413 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,136,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,498,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,547 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,304,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,945,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,941,311,000 after buying an additional 1,503,889 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

NYSE:MMC traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $157.22. 1,225,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989,158. The company has a market cap of $78.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.83. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52-week low of $142.80 and a 52-week high of $183.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.