Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the August 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 351,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MATX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Matson in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Matson

In other Matson news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $34,079.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,777.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.82, for a total value of $384,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,802 shares in the company, valued at $19,804,349.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $34,079.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,777.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,972 shares of company stock worth $2,426,385. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matson

Matson Trading Down 1.7 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MATX. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Matson by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Matson by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,294 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Matson by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 11,534 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 407.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,949 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 181,276 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,321,000 after buying an additional 15,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MATX stock traded down $1.18 on Monday, reaching $68.21. The company had a trading volume of 510,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,835. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.74 and a 200-day moving average of $87.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Matson has a 12 month low of $66.75 and a 12 month high of $125.34.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $9.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Matson had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 79.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Matson will post 30.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Matson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is 3.69%.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

