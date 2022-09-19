MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Shares Gap Down to $34.53

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.53, but opened at $33.01. MaxLinear shares last traded at $34.76, with a volume of 788 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

MaxLinear Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $280.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.76 million. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 46.90% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

