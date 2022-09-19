Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 49.6% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth about $51,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.33.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.2 %

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $127,145.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,276.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total transaction of $25,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,868,075.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $127,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,276.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 224,377 shares of company stock worth $57,064,982 in the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $238.67. The stock had a trading volume of 14,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,238. The firm has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $239.31 and a 200 day moving average of $226.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.