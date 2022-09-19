Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,740,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,127,304,000 after buying an additional 57,473 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,330,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,129,899,000 after purchasing an additional 72,788 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,337,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,915,000 after purchasing an additional 152,329 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 21.3% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,397,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,950,000 after buying an additional 245,342 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 51.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,009,000 after buying an additional 473,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

ROP traded down $3.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $378.74. The stock had a trading volume of 9,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,208. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $414.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.25. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $369.51 and a one year high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. StockNews.com lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.90.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

