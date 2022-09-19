Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 207 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Chubb makes up 0.9% of Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,066,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,714,667,000 after buying an additional 563,077 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,637,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,911,714,000 after purchasing an additional 565,220 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,293,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,629,773,000 after purchasing an additional 541,010 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Chubb by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,620,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,280,000 after purchasing an additional 505,772 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,603,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,993,000 after buying an additional 33,608 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Price Performance

CB traded up $1.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $190.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,892. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $171.96 and a 12 month high of $218.99.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 20.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.83.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.