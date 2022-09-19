Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Short Interest Down 20.0% in August

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 713,300 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 891,500 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

MED opened at $118.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.80. Medifast has a twelve month low of $116.50 and a twelve month high of $235.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 48.66%.

MED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Medifast from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Medifast from $352.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 3,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.54 per share, with a total value of $498,567.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,567.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $146.01 per share, with a total value of $58,257.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,247,307.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 3,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,567.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,567.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Medifast by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,532,000 after buying an additional 138,602 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Medifast by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,521,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,916,000 after acquiring an additional 22,630 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Medifast by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Medifast by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 326,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,427,000 after acquiring an additional 12,687 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Medifast by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 242,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,774,000 after purchasing an additional 24,654 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

