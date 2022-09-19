Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lowered its position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 67.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 298,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 612,380 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $21,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TAN. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Price Performance

Shares of TAN traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.29. The company had a trading volume of 172,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,265. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.77. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1-year low of $55.54 and a 1-year high of $101.58.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

