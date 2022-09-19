Melco Resorts & Entertainment Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 42,868 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,416% compared to the average daily volume of 2,828 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 16,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. 35.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MLCO traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $5.82. 1,292,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,229,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.45. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.99.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.01. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 48.76% and a negative return on equity of 106.14%. The company had revenue of $296.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

