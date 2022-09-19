Mercor Finance Price Tops $0.0026 (MRCR)

Mercor Finance (MRCR) traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Mercor Finance has a total market cap of $130,663.80 and $20,288.00 worth of Mercor Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mercor Finance has traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Mercor Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00118402 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005122 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005122 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.60 or 0.00858363 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Mercor Finance

Mercor Finance’s genesis date was April 26th, 2021. Mercor Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,150,000 coins. Mercor Finance’s official Twitter account is @MercorFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mercor Finance’s official website is mercor.finance.

Mercor Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercor’s mission is to disrupt and democratize the global algorithmic trading market by building a bridge between algorithmic trading and everyday investors worldwide.Mercor will democratize certain aspects of the platform, which will give Mercor token holders certain benefits and rights. The MRCR token will be used throughout the platform for multiple use cases.lding a bridge between algorithmic trading and everyday investors worldwide.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercor Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercor Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mercor Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

