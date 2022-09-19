Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Receives C$54.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$54.83.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Methanex to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Methanex to a “hold” rating and set a C$50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Methanex to C$36.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Shares of MX opened at C$43.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$48.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$57.74. Methanex has a twelve month low of C$43.19 and a twelve month high of C$71.63.

Methanex ( TSE:MX Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C($0.90). The company had revenue of C$1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.51 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 5.0030728 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.80%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

