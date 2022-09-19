MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) CEO Purchases $26,711.51 in Stock

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) CEO Craig L. Knutson bought 2,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $26,711.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,062.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MFA Financial Stock Performance

Shares of MFA stock opened at $11.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.10. MFA Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $19.20.

MFA Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.00%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -338.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFA Financial

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFA. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in MFA Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MFA Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in MFA Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MFA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of MFA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MFA Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

