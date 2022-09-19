Michael George Rosenbaum Sells 27,786 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 27,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $1,745,516.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,160 shares in the company, valued at $12,636,871.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Guidewire Software Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:GWRE traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.20. 1,150,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,819. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.14. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.06 and a fifty-two week high of $128.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -29.12 and a beta of 1.31.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $114.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Guidewire Software by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.1% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 14,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

