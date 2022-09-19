Michelle L. Basil Sells 33,798 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Stock

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 33,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total value of $2,632,526.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,395 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,916.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Haemonetics Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Haemonetics stock traded up $1.47 on Monday, hitting $78.24. The stock had a trading volume of 476,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,504. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.77 and a 200 day moving average of $63.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.81. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $43.50 and a twelve month high of $79.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.73 and a beta of 0.36.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.00 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 18.62%. Haemonetics’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAE. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 33.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on Haemonetics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Haemonetics to $74.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.80.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

