Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Given New $215.00 Price Target at Barclays

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $211.00 to $215.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MAA. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $212.00 to $201.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $188.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. JMP Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $221.00 to $178.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $207.93.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

MAA opened at $165.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $158.85 and a 1 year high of $231.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.82. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.76.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $495.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 31.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 98.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total transaction of $252,395.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,105.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 410.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

