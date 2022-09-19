Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the August 15th total of 11,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Middlefield Banc Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MBCN opened at $27.14 on Monday. Middlefield Banc has a twelve month low of $22.82 and a twelve month high of $30.62. The company has a market cap of $157.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.69.

Get Middlefield Banc alerts:

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 million.

Middlefield Banc Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBCN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Middlefield Banc by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Middlefield Banc in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new position in Middlefield Banc in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Middlefield Banc by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Middlefield Banc during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc in a research note on Saturday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Middlefield Banc

(Get Rating)

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.