Minot Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 298.4% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 9,952 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $630,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $95.65 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $56.08 and a 52-week high of $114.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.44 and its 200 day moving average is $91.21. The company has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.70.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPC. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $129.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.58.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Stories

