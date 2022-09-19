Minot Wealth Management LLC Has $445,000 Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Minot Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $138.56 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.68. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $125.69 and a one year high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

