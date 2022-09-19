Minot Wealth Management LLC Has $648,000 Stock Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Minot Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,087 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,082,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,314,000 after buying an additional 1,382,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,963,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,600 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,769,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,530,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,463,000 after buying an additional 607,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,416,000.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $27.37 on Monday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.44 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.47.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.