Mizuho Lowers NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $205.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Fubon Bank lowered NVIDIA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $216.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $131.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $328.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $126.17 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.10.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $6,279,217,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,629,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,087 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $54,152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,529 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,557,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,244,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

