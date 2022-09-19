MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $162.86.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MKSI shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on MKS Instruments from $242.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered MKS Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments Price Performance

MKSI stock opened at $89.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.20. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $87.67 and a 52-week high of $181.03.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.55 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MKS Instruments

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Peter Cannone III bought 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.06 per share, with a total value of $30,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,142 shares in the company, valued at $377,228.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MKS Instruments

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 56.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 869.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 101.3% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 3,190.9% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.