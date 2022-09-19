MLP (ETR:MLP) Stock Price Down 1.1%

MLP SE (ETR:MLP – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €5.23 ($5.34) and last traded at €5.40 ($5.51). Approximately 41,382 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 203,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.46 ($5.57).

MLP Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of €5.58 and a 200 day moving average of €6.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.30 million and a P/E ratio of 8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.66, a current ratio of 77.52 and a quick ratio of 76.64.

About MLP

MLP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial brokerage and consulting services to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Germany. The company's Financial Consulting segment offers consulting services for academics and other clients related to insurance, investments, occupational pension provision schemes, and loans and mortgages, as well as the brokering of contracts in financial services.

