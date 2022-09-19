Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,948,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,827 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises 2.1% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Mondelez International worth $183,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Mondelez International by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.09. The company had a trading volume of 197,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,727,380. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $82.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.74.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.85.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

