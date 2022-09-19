Monero Classic (XMC) Market Capitalization Hits $5.52 Million

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 19th. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $5.52 million and $24,995.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001519 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded down 20.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dero (DERO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00019186 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000411 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000200 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

