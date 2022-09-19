Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Receives $101.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.40.

Several analysts have issued reports on MNST shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MNST stock opened at $87.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.95. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $71.78 and a 12 month high of $99.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.19). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,596,264.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,975.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,005,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,411,000 after acquiring an additional 504,239 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,494,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,974 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,385,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,417,000 after purchasing an additional 149,725 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,029,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,682,000 after buying an additional 391,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 293.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,100,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,294,000 after buying an additional 7,530,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

