Morgan Stanley Cuts First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$27.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from C$32.00 to C$27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FM. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$32.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. CIBC reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas raised First Quantum Minerals to a buy rating and set a C$30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$42.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$33.32.
First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance
TSE:FM opened at C$23.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$16.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$18.67 and a 1 year high of C$45.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
First Quantum Minerals Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from First Quantum Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.31%.
About First Quantum Minerals
First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.
Further Reading
- Tax Credits are the Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.