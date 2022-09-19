Morgan Stanley Cuts First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$27.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from C$32.00 to C$27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FM. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$32.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. CIBC reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas raised First Quantum Minerals to a buy rating and set a C$30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$42.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$33.32.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

TSE:FM opened at C$23.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$16.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$18.67 and a 1 year high of C$45.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

First Quantum Minerals Increases Dividend

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.9941913 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from First Quantum Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.31%.

About First Quantum Minerals

(Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.