Morgan Stanley Trims Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Target Price to $337.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $362.00 to $337.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adobe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered shares of Adobe from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $358.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Adobe from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $434.35.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $299.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $407.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe has a twelve month low of $292.14 and a twelve month high of $699.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council raised its position in shares of Adobe by 197.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 1,658 shares of the software company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 177.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the software company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,591 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,459,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

