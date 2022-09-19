Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Director Sells C$10,100.00 in Stock

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Rating) Director Timothy James Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.05, for a total transaction of C$10,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$75,750.
Morguard Real Estate Inv. Price Performance
Shares of TSE:MRT.UN remained flat at C$5.05 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,212. The firm has a market cap of C$324.13 million and a P/E ratio of 5.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.24. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 12-month low of C$5.01 and a 12-month high of C$6.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.07.
About Morguard Real Estate Inv.
Further Reading
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
- Upwork Shares Stumble into Bargain Territory
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.