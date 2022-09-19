Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Director Sells C$10,100.00 in Stock

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Rating) Director Timothy James Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.05, for a total transaction of C$10,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$75,750.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Price Performance

Shares of TSE:MRT.UN remained flat at C$5.05 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,212. The firm has a market cap of C$324.13 million and a P/E ratio of 5.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.24. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 12-month low of C$5.01 and a 12-month high of C$6.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.07.

Get Morguard Real Estate Inv. alerts:

About Morguard Real Estate Inv.

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.