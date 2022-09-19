Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Stock Price Up 3%

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.00 and last traded at $53.79. Approximately 45,779 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,673,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.69.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.85.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.29). Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 6.84%.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mosaic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Mosaic by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Mosaic by 1.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.