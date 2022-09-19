MotaCoin Market Capitalization Hits $140,331.75 (MOTA)

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. MotaCoin has a total market capitalization of $140,331.75 and $1,139.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MotaCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MotaCoin has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00120144 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005121 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005120 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005119 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,531.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002324 BTC.
MotaCoin Coin Profile
MOTA is a coin. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 70,475,128 coins and its circulating supply is 55,268,882 coins. MotaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Motacoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. MotaCoin’s official website is www.motacoin.net.
Buying and Selling MotaCoin
